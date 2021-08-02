Nuns return to Penrose-St. Francis Health Services for first time in 20 years

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time in twenty years, catholic nuns will return to live and work at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.

The hospital was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis and the Sisters of Charity, Penrose-St. Francis in the late 1880s.

The nuns are Carmelite nuns from India, they were brought up in the Eastern Catholic tradition.

Additionally, all of the nuns returning to the hospital are trained nurses.

Father Timothy Corbley of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services told KRDO the return of the nuns couldn't come at a better time.

"The pandemic has raised a need for more nurses and also just a deepening commitment to our culture of faith," said Father Tim. "We have a faith-based hospital and we are open to all religious traditions, and this is a way for a deeper presence of the sisters."

The nuns will start moving to Colorado Springs in September.

Construction on soon-to-be convent

Crews are currently working on renovating what had been an office complex into a convent.