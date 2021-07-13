Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 3:00 PM
Published 3:17 PM

Manitou Incline set to close for upcoming races

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced upcoming closures of the Manitou Incline.

On July 18, the Manitou Incline will be closed during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.

The Manitou Incline will be closed again on August 21 and 22 for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent. In 2020, the Pikes Peak Ascent was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The marathon itself was able to still happen.

The Barr Trail Mountain Race is happening from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent is happening from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the Barr Trail Mountain Race click here.

For more information on the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent click here.

For more information on the Manitou Incline, click here.

Colorado Outdoors / Colorado Springs / Events / Lifestyle / News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content