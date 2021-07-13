Manitou Incline set to close for upcoming races

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced upcoming closures of the Manitou Incline.

On July 18, the Manitou Incline will be closed during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.

The Manitou Incline will be closed again on August 21 and 22 for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent. In 2020, the Pikes Peak Ascent was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The marathon itself was able to still happen.

The Barr Trail Mountain Race is happening from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent is happening from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

