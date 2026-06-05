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Weather

High heat with small showers

KRDO
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Published 3:20 PM

Today: Colorado Springs has a small passing shower around 3-4 p.m. Temperatures are well into the 80s with a high of 87. Pueblo stays mostly cloudy for now, with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures are hot but around the same as Friday. Very brief small showers are possible in Colorado Springs after 1 p.m. Mountain showers linger through the evening with the possibility of getting a thunderstorm.

Sunday: The driest and warmest day of the weekend. Temperatures for Colorado Springs pop into the 90s with Pueblo in the high 90s. 20 mph gusts linger after 3 pm.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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