CDPHE acknowledges discrepancy in vaccine distribution to El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As seniors continue to struggle to get their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the disagreement on vaccine distribution in El Paso County continues between state and local officials.
The Colorado Governor's office contends El Paso County has as many as 9,000 unused vaccines sitting on shelves. However, El Paso County leaders and the Mayor says that is inaccurate and that doses are being used for mass vaccination events this weekend, and necessary second doses.
On Tuesday, El Paso County Public Health told 13 Investigates it wasn't getting its fair share of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to other counties.
Late Thursday night, Gov. Jared Polis' office told 13 Investigates it was anxious to send over 12,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to El Paso County next week, adding that the state was sending more based on the assurance that vaccine providers would immediately get vaccines in arms.
CDPHE did acknowledge during a news conference Friday that there was a discrepancy in vaccine distribution to El Paso County, but specific numbers weren't given in terms of how many doses should've been delivered. Jill Hunsaker Ryan with CDPHE said the state is working to fix the discrepancy.
Gov. Polis also reiterated that any doses not used within three days of being distributed by the state will end up being moved to other areas that can use them more immediately. He added that no vaccines from El Paso County have been reassigned recently.
We'll have an update at 5 and 6 p.m.
Comments
2 Comments
So why can’t El Paso County rectify this discrepancy with the State? Sounds like somebody lost 9,000 vials of this vaccine, and if the state is willing to go public and make this statement, I would go a step further and say the State must have have done their due diligence before accusing the county of simply losing 9,000 vials. If the State can prove they shipped X number of vials to the county, but the county can only account for X-9,000; well someone needs to be held accountable starting from the county commissioners down the chain of command. What are 9,000 of these vaccines worth on the open market?
I’m betting that many of them are being kept in reserve to provide the second vaccinations for those who have already received their first shots. There’s no evidence that one shot alone will work adequately, or for how long. So it’s important that there is sufficient of the same type of vaccine to provide timely second shots for everyone, and different types of vaccine can’t be mixed. If people don’t get their second shots, there’s a possibility that the whole vaccination program could be a waste of time, and we’ll be back to square one.
.
Of course, that’s not to say that there isn’t some other form of “inefficiency” also going on in our county . . . 🙄