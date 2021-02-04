El Paso County getting nearly 13k vaccines next week

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Department of Public Health says the state will deliver 12,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week to the county.

It's about double the doses the county has received per week on average, according to the local health department.

EPC Public Health says the doses will go directly to five providers to distribute to people over the age of 70. Those providers include UCHealth, Safeway, Centura, Optum/Mountain View Medical, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

Thursday's announcement comes after a KRDO report found a discrepancy between how many vaccines had been administered in the state compared to El Paso County's population.

“It is vital to our efforts to get more supplies from the state. CDPHE makes the decisions on vaccine distribution. We appreciate CDPHE for recognizing the need for more vaccines in El Paso County. This will allow us to vaccinate more people in the priority groups as established by the state. There is no higher priority than getting vaccines in arms so that we can prevent disease and move our county along the path to recovery,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director, said Thursday.

Vaccinations are only available by appointment. You can call 2-1-1 to reach a vaccine provider or visit this link for a full list of providers near you.