Many Colorado counties see COVID-19 restrictions eased under new dial dashboard
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado, along with an expected update for vaccines and the state's dial dashboard.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, the state's color-coded dial dashboard is undergoing changes beginning Saturday morning.
NEW: Colorado is adjusting its color-coded COVID dial, meaning many counties will be able to expand indoor capacities at businesses. Here's the new map with the new colors: pic.twitter.com/arhAueZXDq— Andrew McMillan (@AndyMackReports) February 5, 2021
The move means that more businesses in counties across Colorado will be able to expand service capacity. Businesses that are approved under a 5-Star certification plan can operate at increased capacities as well.
The state did clarify that any businesses with 5-Star variances in Level Yellow counties won't be able to operate at Level Blue capacity until at least 70% of people over the age of 70 have been vaccinated.
We'll update this article with more information when it's made available. Check back for updates.
