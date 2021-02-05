Many Colorado counties see COVID-19 restrictions eased under new dial dashboard

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado, along with an expected update for vaccines and the state's dial dashboard.



According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, the state's color-coded dial dashboard is undergoing changes beginning Saturday morning.

NEW: Colorado is adjusting its color-coded COVID dial, meaning many counties will be able to expand indoor capacities at businesses. Here's the new map with the new colors: pic.twitter.com/arhAueZXDq — Andrew McMillan (@AndyMackReports) February 5, 2021

The move means that more businesses in counties across Colorado will be able to expand service capacity. Businesses that are approved under a 5-Star certification plan can operate at increased capacities as well.

The state did clarify that any businesses with 5-Star variances in Level Yellow counties won't be able to operate at Level Blue capacity until at least 70% of people over the age of 70 have been vaccinated.

We'll update this article with more information when it's made available. Check back for updates.