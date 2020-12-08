On the Lookout: Repeat criminal hits up residence again

Local News

This week, we have you On the Lookout for criminal suspects in three different areas: Monument, Colorado Springs, and Rocky Ford.

Once was scary enough; twice is chilling.

A home west of Monument was targeted twice by a burglar. The first time, in the early hours of November 19th, the heavy-set man broke a window and tried to pry open the front door of the home in the 4500 block of Evans Drive. The home's security alarm sounded, spooking the suspect. He left behind a white mesh bag, black leather gloves, a single white glove, a white washcloth, a flathead screwdriver and a small blue pry bar on the front porch.

Unsuccessful, he returned the following night, November 20th, entering through the broken window that had been later covered with plywood by the homeowner.

He stole a small jewelry box.

The second time, he was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, tan pants, blue latex gloves, and wearing a headlamp.

The first night, he drove a small white sedan; the second night, a dark colored pickup truck.

If you have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

Rocky Ford Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are asking for help to identify three individuals, seen walking near a house where a deceased person was discovered.

They were walking along Swink Avenue, near 14th Street, in Rocky Ford, between midnight and 12:30 on November 1st.

CBI detectives say there is nothing specific connecting them to the homicide investigation, but they could have information helpful to the case.

If you know who these individuals might be, call the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344.

Colorado Springs Police are hoping you recognize this white man, between the ages of 20-25, who -- along with another male accomplice -- stole multiple paint guns and equipment from the American Paintball Coliseum, near Platte and Powers on November 4th.

They drove a red, late 90s or early 2000s Acura Integra.

If you have any information, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.