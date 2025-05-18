5 deputies and officers sent to hospital after sheriff’s office says man intentionally blew up home

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is charging Miguel Borja with five counts of attempted homicide of a peace officer and three counts of attempted homicide after the sheriff's office says he intentionally blew up a residence with law enforcement inside.

Monument Police responded to a call about a family disturbance on Front Street in Monument Saturday evening. Because of Borja's criminal history, the sheriff's office also responded in a supporting role.

Deputies say they saw Borja attempt to light another individual on fire, then barricade himself inside the home.

While attempting to communicate with Borja, officers and deputies smelled the strong odor of gas coming from inside the residence.

The sheriff's office says that when deputies and officers attempted to enter the residence, the home exploded. At the time of the blast, two officers and three deputies were inside the home. All five were transported to area hospitals and later released. Today, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the officers and deputies in the explosion are doing okay.

After the explosion, the sheriff's office says Borja was taken into custody, then transferred to a Denver area hospital for burn injuries sustained during the blast.

The sheriff's office says Borja is facing these charges: