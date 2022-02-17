Charges upgraded, bond revoked for alleged killer of Colorado Springs teen Kara Nichols

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of murdered 19-year-old Kara Nichols is relieved after a judge revoked bond Thursday morning for her accused killer, Joel Hollendorfer.

Hollendorfer was originally facing second-degree murder charges, with a judge setting his bail at $1 million last week. Now, the District Attorney's Office upgraded his charge to first-degree murder, meaning a judge needs to take a close look at all the evidence before deciding whether Hollendorfer will be eligible for bond.

"We are thankful his bail was revoked today and for the added charge of First Degree in Kara's heinous murder and cover-up all of these years," Nichols Family spokesperson Michelle Bart said in a statement Thursday morning.

Hollendorfer was arrested on February 7, 2022, for the murder of Nichols, nearly 10 years after she disappeared. Court documents show that after investigators re-interviewed an old witness early this year, that witness told them that Hollendorfer confessed to killing Nichols and burying her on his family's property in Black Forest.

Her remains were found on top of a horse grave shortly after Hollendorfer's arrest.

Hollendorfer will be back in court to face the district's Chief Judge William Bain on February 23, 2022.