Sheriff’s office announces murder charge in Kara Nichols disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a suspect has been booked into custody for a murder charge in connection with the case of missing 19-year-old Kara Nichols.

Nichols was reported missing since Oct. 9, 2012, and she was last seen near her home at 6700 Mission Road. Police said she was believed to be headed to Denver.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Joel Hollendorfer, 46, is the suspect facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Nichols' disappearance. He's also facing a class-six felony charge of tampering with evidence.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday they found what they believe to be the remains of Nichols in Black Forest. Her cause of death wasn't given.

The sheriff's office said the discovery was made after a witness was reinterviewed "and critical information" came to light. Investigators were led to search an area near 9600 Burgess Road.

Hollendorfer is scheduled to be in court for an advisement hearing on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.