On the Lookout: homeowners shot in separate altercations, suspects at large

Crime

Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs homeowner shared a chilling video that shows the moments before they were shot.

Security video caught two suspects walking around the victim's home before brandishing weapons. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner was shot on Dec. 15, 2020. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of De La Vista Circle.

Now detectives are trying to identify the suspects, who were both wearing dark-colored clothes and face coverings.

Detectives say the homeowner is recovering their injuries.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the crime, call Detective Kat Huston at the EPSO Investigations Tip Line, 719-520-6666.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Jason Martinez

Pueblo Police are trying to track down 28-year-old Jason Martinez, who's sought on an attempted murder charge.

On November 15, 2020, police say Martinez went to the victim's home in the 2100 block of East 14th Street under the guise of selling a vehicle.

However, when Martinez arrived, he attempted to enter the victim's home by force. Pueblo Police say there was a struggle and he shot the victim multiple times instead.

Martinez is 5'4" with a thin build, a "UNLV" tattoo over his eyebrow, and tattoo on his neck. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also believe he might be with his girlfriend Marissa Marie Valdez, who has a felony warrant for Identify Theft.

Marissa Marie Valdez

If you have information on Mr. Martinez's whereabouts, you can remain anonymous by calling Pueblo Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP.