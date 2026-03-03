Remarkable American history artifacts are going on tour and landing in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado residents will have the opportunity to view remarkable historic documents, like a draft printing of the U.S. Constitution, as they go on a nationwide tour.

Dubbed the Freedom Plane National Tour, pieces of history will be taking flight and landing in select cities, including Denver.

According to History Colorado, the tour is in celebration of 250 years of American independence. The National Archives and Records Administration and the National Archives Foundation are behing the roaming exhibition.

According to History Colorado, the documents will be available to view at the museum from May 28 to June 14. The museum is located at 1200 Broadway in Denver.

The museum provided the following list of artifacts, which will be available to view:

Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823: One of only about 50 known engraved copies of the Declaration of Independence, printed from a copperplate of the original. Commissioned by John Quincy Adams and made by engraver William J. Stone, the engraving captured the size, text, lettering, and signatures of the original document (on loan from David M. Rubenstein).

Articles of Association, 1774: The most important agreement at the time that was adopted by the First Continental Congress and signed by all 53 delegates, which urged colonists to boycott British goods.

George Washington's, Alexander Hamilton's, and Aaron Burr's Oaths of Allegiance, 1778: Oaths of Allegiance that all officers of the Continental Army signed during the Revolutionary War.

Treaty of Paris, 1783: Signed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and John Jay, this Treaty with Great Britain formally recognized the United States as an independent nation.

Secret Printing of the Constitution in Draft Form, 1787: A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution in draft form, with a delegate's handwritten notes made during the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

Tally of Votes Approving the Constitution, 1787: The voting records of the Constitutional Convention reflect the debates, resolutions, and eventual vote on the final text that would become the Constitution.

