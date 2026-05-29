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Antiguo abogado público es sentenciado por abusar sexualmente de una menor

KRDO13
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Published 10:22 AM

CONDADO EL PASO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un antiguo abogado público de Colorado sera sentenciado por sexualmente abusar de una menor. El viernes, la corte del distrito El Paso esta aprendiendo que el juez sentencio a Thomas Cushing a 10 años tras las rejas en el departamento de correcciones y después de esto pasará 20 años en libertad condicional.

Cushing fue declarado culpable de tener relaciones sexuales con una menor de 14 años después de conocerla en linea.

Ahora se le requiere que se registre como un delincuente sexual para el resto de su vida. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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