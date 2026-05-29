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Empleados dentro de la agencia postal en Denver son atacados más frecuentemente por perros que en otras ciudades

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today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:32 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- El departamento de los servicios postales en los Estado Unidos esta preparándose para un mes de traer conciencia a los ataques de perros. Ellos realizaron una lista de sus empleados quienes han sido atacados o mordidos por perros en sus trabajos.

Según, la agencia el año pasado fue un año difícil para los empleados en el 2025, cinco mil doscientos empleados fueron atacados y la ciudad de Denver fue conocida como uno de los condados con ataques más altos. Ganándose el lugar número 3, con 45 empleados sufriendo de ataques ese año.

Denver estaba detras de Los Angeles y Dallas como el número uno dentro de los EE.UU. Recuerde si un empleado de la agencia se siente inseguro por su pero ellos pueden suspender la entrega de su correo. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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