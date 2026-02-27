ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: CSPD hosts free throw contest for Carmel Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a free throw contest with middle schoolers from Carmel Middle School for the chance to win Harlem Globetrotters tickets.

CSPD says the event was a part of the PlayCOS program, and the winner received four tickets to the upcoming Globetrotters show. Second place received a gift card donated by Scheels, says law enforcement.

"It's just great to get back in schools and let the schools see that officers are here to have fun just like they are, and they can be great citizens and just have fun with us," says CSPD Sergeant of the Community Relations Unit, Ronnie Taylor.

PlayCOS is a program that provides patrol units with sports balls for officers to keep in their cruisers and give to kids and teens during their shift to create positive interactions between officers and the community, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

For the Carmel Middle School event, the school selected 50 students to participate, each of whom received a new basketball courtesy of PlayCOS, according to CSPD.

