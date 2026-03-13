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Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 11:28PM MDT until March 15 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 11:28 PM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.

* WHERE…Western Huerfano county Below 7500 Feet

* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 3 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust could reduce visibility to under
a mile at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

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