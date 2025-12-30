Pueblo veteran selected as Colorado’s representative for Purple Heart Patriot Project

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo army veteran is being recognized on the national level for his service.

Frank Cirullo was in the army for six years, serving in the Vietnam War as a member of the First Air Cavalry. He received his Purple Heart after a rocket exploded near him, causing injuries to his shoulder and neck.

Now he has been selected as Colorado's representative for the 2026 Purple Heart Patriot Project, a national tribute honoring American veterans wounded in combat.

"It's an honor and I'm proud to represent Colorado," said Cirullo. "I would never think something like this would happen... It's a big honor for me."

Cirullo will join fellow Purple Heart recipients for a multi-day mission visiting historic sites, including West Point and the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

"We're very proud of him because he's been through a lot with his injuries, and he still has problems with his hand and stuff like that. But he always fulfills everything he's supposed to do," said Nancy Cirullo.

All together, Cirullo has earned the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Air Medal, along with multiple Vietnam service decorations.

"I couldn't be more proud knowing him for 5 years. I don't think I've ever met anybody like him," said Steve Doan, a family friend.

