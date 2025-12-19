Team RWB delivers holiday cheer through 9th annual toy donation drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB) performed their 9th annual toy ruck on Dec. 19, marching with hundreds of new toys to deliver them to patients at the Children's Hospital in Colorado.

Team RWB consists of veterans, military members, and their families, and on Friday, the Colorado Springs chapter got dressed up in holiday gear and started their march at the Briargate shops with a weighted pack of toys.

"Everyone's talking, everybody's walking. Some people got speakers. They play Christmas music, you know, so it's not an awkward walk, right? So everyone's just having fun with it," said John Reyes, coordinator for Team RWB.

They marched all the way to the children's hospital off Briargate Parkway.

"It's amazing when we get there, and we drop off all the toys in the mountain of toys that come out there, and knowing that it's going to an exceptional cause is awesome," says Neal Metzler, who participated in his 9th toy ruck this year.

The event brings various veterans organizations together to bring kids at the hospital smiles and holiday cheer.

