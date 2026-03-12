Skip to Content
2 injured and gunman dead after shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says

<i>WTKR via CNN Newsource</i><br/>ATF special agents are responding to a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia
By
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:55 AM

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead after a shooting inside an academic building at Old Dominion University in Virginia Thursday morning, according to the school.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:50 a.m. at the school’s Constant Hall on the Norfolk campus, the university said in an online alert.

The two people injured were transported to a local hospital, according to the school. No information was provided about their condition.

University police, Norfolk police and emergency personnel responded immediately to the incident, the university said. ATF special agents have also responded, the federal agency told CNN Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

