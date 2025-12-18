Falcon High School wrestling team raises funds to support Grand Junction after bus crash

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A southern Colorado wrestling team is stepping up and reaching out after a crash that injured multiple members of a Grand Junction High School wrestling team.

According to 9News, Falcon High School in El Paso County raised money at a recent match to help support those affected on the western slope.

Investigators say a speeding car slammed into Grand Junction's team bus as they were returning from a match earlier this month.

"People say that we are a big family, but our community is pretty small in wrestling, and it's great to support each other...hearing that was really upsetting because I know when we travel, it's not even a thought in mind that something bad could happen," says Conor Heron Falcon High School senior.

Coach Lovato, who leads the wrestling program at Falcon High School, says that it didn't take much for his staff and athletes to get behind the fundraiser and that they hope to see Central High School at a tournament this weekend.

