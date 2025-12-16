Colorado Springs veterans receive fully refurbished vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of veterans in Colorado Springs got a pretty sweet early Christmas present on Dec.16.

Matthew Spang and Keith Proctor received fully refurbished vehicles today as a thank you for their service.

"I'm beyond happy. I've never had anything like this ever happen to me in my life, so. I'm still trying to figure out and get the words to explain it myself. My body language is probably saying a whole lot more than what my mouth is," says Air Force Veteran Proctor.

All of which was made possible by the generosity of the National Auto Body Council's recycled rides program and USAA, which donated the vehicle. Then, the Crash Champions in Colorado Springs provided labor and repairs.

"This truck will just help me be able to help other veterans...sometimes we travel out of state, so this will be able to help us travel with adaptive equipment," says U.S. Army Veteran Spang.

The recycled rides program has now donated more than 3,500 vehicles to families and individuals in need of reliable transportation since 2007.

