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I-25 lane reopens after head-on collision involving wrong-way driver

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today at 8:12 AM
Published 8:16 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) – A head-on collision led to a driver's hospitalization and a temporary lane closure on I-25, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP says just before 5:15 a.m., their team got a call reporting the wreck. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver Toyota sedan were involved in the crash. Troopers believe the Chevrolet was going the wrong way – northbound in the southbound lane – when the collision occurred. First responders took the Chevrolet driver to a nearby hospital. The Toyota driver received medical attention but refused to be transported. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

For a while, this crash blocked the southbound lanes on I-25. The crash site is now clear, and traffic is once again moving on the interstate, according to COtrip. CSP says they are actively investigating this incident.

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Morris Richardson

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