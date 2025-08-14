Recovery Rebels softball team grows in popularity, offering mental health and sobriety support

COLORADO SPRINGS (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs softball team is providing a community for those in recovery. And they are growing like crazy.

The Recovery Rebels are stepping up to the plate. But this softball team is far more than meets the eye.

"We help each other out," says military team coach Jonathan De La Cruz.

Help, that's been a lifesaver for some.

"People that are going through, you know, like alcohol or drug recovery," says Cruz. "But very important in the military team is mental health recovery because some of these people might be going through some things like PTSD."

"I struggle with traumatic brain injury for a number of years I was over seas and fighting in the wars for Iraq and Afghanistan and a lot of times I have trouble speaking in public and overall," says player, military vet and police officer, Kelly Huntsman.

It doesn't matter what the player is going through. This is a community of like-minded people who support each other beyond the military bases, and it shows.

"We can still come together and help each other and be there for each other on and off the field," says Huntsman.

And these two men are grateful to be part of the program. Striking out addiction and offering mental health help, one ball at a time.

"Be able to play softball and enjoy themselves and take their mind out of their everyday struggles," says Cruz.

The Recovery Rebels have now expanded to five teams since they started a few years ago, and the growth goes beyond just the military roster. They now have co-ed teams for people to join as well.

They also welcome those who've been incarcerated who might need some extra support as they transition back to everyday life.

