Recovery Rebels: Building an addiction recovery community through recreational softball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People try all kinds of ways to find the path to sobriety.

A group in Colorado Springs is now hitting a home run with its unique approach.

The 'Recovery Rebels' are a recreational softball group that provides support and a sense of community for those on the road to recovery. The group says their main goal is to remove the stigma that comes with trauma and addiction recovery.

“We don’t want you to be ashamed of anything, we don’t want you to hide anything.. we’ll listen to you, have an open ear, open heart,” Christopher Quintana-Brown said.''

The Recovery Rebels have a variety of teams, including co-ed, men's, and veterans teams.

For more information, visit https://www.riseaslions.org.