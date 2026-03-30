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Motorcycle crash survivor thanks first responders for pre-hospital blood transfusion

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Published 11:44 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man reunited with AMR first responders who saved his life following a motorcycle accident in 2025. John Mazanec suffered a severe leg injury in the crash last August, but first responders were able to save him thanks to a law that allows EMS agencies to provide blood transfusions to patients before arriving at the hospital. Southern Colorado is among the few regions nationwide to allow this type of care.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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