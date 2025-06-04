Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR deliver baby girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says its crews successfully helped deliver a baby girl.

It all happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the department said. CSFD says crews from Engine 4 and American Medical Response (AMR) were able to ensure a safe delivery.

A spokesperson for CSFD says that they will occasionally get "imminent delivery" calls, but most of the time, first responders are able to get the expectant mother to the hospital in time.

In this case, CSFD says the baby was not going to wait.

Photo: CSFD

CSFD says the mom and baby are recovering great.

"We are thrilled we got to be there for the incredibly special moment. It’s not every day we get to deliver a baby!" wrote the department on X.

