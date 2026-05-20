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3D printers, engravers, and lasers?? PPLD allows free equipment use for your creative projects

KRDO
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Updated
today at 7:05 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is helping creatives (and the generally curious) bring their ideas to life without spending thousands of dollars on the equipment needed to make it happen.

The program is called "Makerspace." PPLD has three Makerspace rooms in Colorado Springs stocked with 3-D printers, laser engravers, a CNC machine (computerized wood carver), sewing machines, fully-stocked work benches and more.

Reservations are free at each Makerspace in 21C, East Library and Sand Creek. PPLD requires participants to take a no-cost training class to use the 3-D Printers, the Laser engraver and the CNC machine.

You can complete the training both online and in-person. You can find the in-person class schedule here.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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