Memorial Day run & march challenges runners and helps feed homeless veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's not your typical Memorial Day run. On Saturday at America the Beautiful Park, civilians, Veterans, and uniformed Military members were invited to go above and beyond, not just for themselves, but for homeless veterans.

Runners filled backpacks with 25 pounds of food donations then set off on 5k, 10k, or 30k runs to drop off the food. Food which will go to feed homeless veterans.

For some, it was a rough march, but well worth getting to the finish line.

"Well, I'm a veteran, and I'm all about supporting veterans and all causes. And it's great to support them both in our efforts and our food donation, and in our time. You know, that's what we should all do with events like this," Jim Gilbert, a veteran who ran in today's event, told KRDO13.

All the proceeds from the event went directly to benefit the Special Forces Foundation, who helped organize the event.