Broncos get first glimpse of Jaylen Waddle’s speed at OTAs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) --

After a blockbuster offseason move that cost the Broncos three draft picks, all eyes are on one question: just how good is Jaylen Waddle?

So far, early returns at OTAs are generating plenty of buzz.

Teammates are already seeing firsthand what made the former Miami Dolphins receiver one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers.

“Super excited. He’s on our side,” safety Talanoa Hufanga said. “But it’s also a good thing for us to practice against a guy like that, going against the best is what we want.”

Waddle, known for his elite speed and playmaking ability, made his first in-person appearance for media this week, immediately adding another weapon to an already deep wide receiver room. And for those watching up close, his unique skill set is hard to miss

“He has some qualities that only he can do,” veteran receiver Courtland Sutton added. “It’s fun to be able to watch it up close.”

The transition into Denver’s locker room has been smooth as well, with Waddle praising the welcoming environment and veteran leadership, particularly from Courtland Sutton.

“You come in as the new guy and they welcome you with open arms,” Waddle said. “Treat you like a brother since day one. I can look at Court and see what he did with the young guys… it’s great.”

Waddle isn't just getting acclimated with the receiver room but with quarterback Bo Nix, who was present at OTAs but did not participate in team drills after coming back from ankle surgery in the offseason. Head coach Sean Payton said Nix could return to practice during mandatory minicamp, and Waddle has already started building chemistry with him off the field.

“You can see the traits of a great leader,” Waddle said of Nix. “Day to day, if he sees something, he’s going to tell me. We pick each other’s brains and try to get on the same page.”

Beyond the passing game, the Broncos are still piecing together the rest of the offense heading into the preseason. Running back J.K. Dobbins is working his way back from injury looking to help a loaded running back room that features R.J. Harvey entering his second year, Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Jonah Coleman.

Denver’s schedule won’t make things any easier. Five of the team’s first six games come against playoff teams from last season. Still, Payton brushed off any notion that the Broncos are getting a tough draw.

This time of the year is exciting for Payton though.

"This portion of it is always exciting because they're back,” Payton said.

With OTAs continuing into next week, the Broncos will then head into mandatory minicamp. After that, the next step in laying the foundation for training camp and the season ahead.

