Fruitcakes take to the skies in 30th edition of the Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Fruitcakes were flying in Manitou Springs today for the 30th annual great fruitcake toss after the event was delayed multiple weeks due to bad weather.

Organizers say lots of other places have adopted fruitcake tosses, but Manitou Springs was the first. The tradition started in 1996 with locals tossing fruitcakes in Memorial Park.

Today, it's grown into a 30-year tradition and even inspired a national holiday for the event.

More than just throwing fruitcakes, the event also helped give back to the less fortunate. Canned goods collected at the event will go to the St. Andrews food pantry.

While the uneaten fruitcakes will either be saved for next year, or given to farmers to feed their pigs.