Phil Long Dealerships help L.A. wildfire victims with $30K donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A well-known auto dealership in Colorado has reached out to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

On Tuesday, Phil Long Dealerships of Colorado Springs donated $30 thousand to Team Rubicon, an international organization that specializes in disaster response.

Back in 2013, Phil Long Ford kept its showroom floors open around the clock to house firefighters during one of the worst fires Colorado has ever seen. They also donated funds, and even donated vehicles.

"Phil Long Dealerships saw the devastation on television of what was going on in Los Angeles. And we remember what that was like in our community here and just saw the scale of what was happening. And we just knew we had to help. That's part of our brand DNA," President and CEO Kevin Shaughnessy said.

Team Rubicon will now use the donation to fund everything from food and water to hand tools.