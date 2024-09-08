Hikers help maintain the Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Incline Friends and the City of Colorado Springs got out this morning to perform maintenance on the Manitou Incline.

Bill Beagle, an Incline Friends board member, told KRDO 13 Sunday's focus was on water mitigation. They want to prevent erosion caused by rain.

"It takes a consistent eye," Beagle said they had 10 volunteers come out today to work on the first 700 steps. The volunteers arrived early in the morning, before 7 a.m. to help fix up the trail.

"Well, back when the incline was renovated in three phases, the engineer in charge of the project said the Incline would always need some love. The fragility of the crumbling nature of the Pikes Peak granite, the steepness of it overall, and the footwork it gets every year. [It's] a lot of wear and tear," Beagle said.