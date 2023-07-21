Colorado Springs pediatric nurse runs to raise funds for National Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Children's Hospital Colorado participated in a run to raise money for the Children's Colorado Foundation in honor of National Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month.

According to the hospital, this cause is especially significant for PNP Lisa Day. Day has lived with rheumatoid arthritis. However, she hasn't let that slow her down. She's managed to become a competitive marathon runner, cyclist, and triathlete.

Day during a previous run, Children's Hospital Colorado

Day recently participated in the hospital's Courage Classic, running 25 miles up and over Tennessee Pass with over 4,400 feet of elevation gain to raise funds.

At Children's Hospital, Day treats patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis and many other conditions that cause inflammation around joints.

Day told KRDO she hopes her young patients will see that an arthritis diagnosis doesn't have to control their lives.

"I would encourage all kids to get out and play and do their sports. I want kids with arthritis to know that they too can live happy, healthy, exciting fun lives and their arthritis should not hold them back from that," said Day.

Day plans to run again next year and hopes the event will keep growing.