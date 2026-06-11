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Autism parent gives free water sport lessons to children on the spectrum

Autism Mana
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Updated
today at 5:39 AM
Published 5:37 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The founder of the non-profit "Autism Mana" is hosting free paddleboarding, kayaking and duck boat lessons for children with autism at the Lake Elizabeth Pavilion on Saturday.

Kevin Blunt founded Autism Mana five years ago after moving to Pueblo from Hawaii with his son Makai, who has autism. He said he couldn't find any recreational programs for children like Makai, so he created his own.

It's the second summer Blunt has hosted free assisted water sports lessons at Lake Elizabeth off the Riverwalk. It's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blunts asks parents to RSVP their child by emailing him at AutismManaCO@gmail.com.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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