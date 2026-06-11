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Four blocks of Uintah Street east of downtown Colorado Springs closed for emergency repairs

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials are assessing the condition of a bridge over Shooks Run Creek on Uintah Street to make emergency "utility and bridge repairs," according to a city release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

The closure of four blocks of Uintah, between Institute and Prospect Streets, happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No further details are available, but the release states that the street should reopen by the end of the week.

The release also states that crews are actively working on repairs, although no crews were seen late Wednesday evening or at dawn Thursday morning.

Uintah is a vital traffic corridor; it's one of the city's few east-west routes that crosses nearly the entire city, from Academy Boulevard to Interstate 25, to just east of Manitou Springs.

This is the second time since last fall that the city has closed a bridge over the creek for repairs

In October 2025, KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported on the bridge closure on Cache La Poudre Street -- several blocks south of the Uintah bridge -- for a scheduled maintenance project between El Paso and Prospect streets.

Work on the century-old bridge was delayed, but eventually completed, after the city issued a stop-work order to the contractor amid concerns about code violations relating to erosion control and other issues.

Check back on this article for updates.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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