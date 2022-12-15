Colorado Springs Walmarts recognized for helping Toys for Tots this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Toys for Tots enjoyed a major shopping spree Thursday morning, with all purchases going towards Southern Colorado children in need.

Walmarts in Colorado Springs donated money, with the northeast location on East Woodmen giving $3,000.

Every year, Toys for Tots matches the amount donated and then keeps it in the store by sweeping the shelves for the season's most popular stores.

Walmart officials said it's important to give back to the community they live and work in.

"Our neighborhood market happens to be in the parking lot of where the largest toy drive in Colorado Springs has been for decades. And we just love being a part of our community, we love seeing the smile on the children when they get the toys," said Joel Wilson with Walmart.

Three Walmart locations were recognized Thursday by Toys for Tots for the donations made. More stores in the area gave to the organization as well.

This year, Toys for Tots will serve more than 50,000 kids in the Southern Colorado area, from Monument all the way down to Trinidad.

For more information on Toys for Tots, click here.