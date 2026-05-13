How using drones as first responders is helping police to stop street racing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are now using drones as first responders to combat illegal street racing and parking lot takeovers. Mayor Yemi Mobolade shared that the program is working effectively, with more than 20 drivers tracked and stopped in the past two weeks.

KRDO13 first asked the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about this in April.

PAST COVERAGE: Police address street racing concerns after fatal crash

Police previously explained that they were planning to incorporate the use of drones into their enforcement approach.

The use of drones allows officers to cite individuals participating in illegal street racing at excessive speeds and reckless driving, overcoming previous challenges with police pursuit policies. The drones provide an "extra eye in the sky," working in connection with patrol officers on the ground.

"You should know that these investments we're not punishing, residents for punishment's sake. We are trying to prevent death," Mayor Mobolade said.

In addition, the city is also launching the "Safe Streets COS" program, aimed at enhancing road safety.

The City of Colorado Springs officially launched "Safe Streets COS" on Wednesday, May 13. This citywide initiative focuses on reducing traffic crashes and improving safety for all drivers. City leaders gathered at Mann Middle School to highlight new school zone safety improvements.

Safe Streets COS combines engineering, enforcement, education and community partnerships to address dangerous driving behaviors, according to Mayor Mobolade. The program aims to improve safety along high-risk corridors and around schools throughout the city. Mobolade described the initiative as a significant commitment to safety.

"Road safety is public safety. Safe Streets COS is a bold commitment to protecting lives and strengthening road safety through smarter data, safer infrastructure, stronger enforcement and a culture of shared responsibility as our city continues to grow," Mobolade said.

Improvements near Mann Middle School are designed to increase driver awareness and encourage slower speeds in school zones. Todd Frisbie, City Traffic Engineer, underscored the importance of these areas.

"School zones are some of the most important places for us to focus our safety efforts. Even small reductions in speed can make a significant difference in reducing the severity of crashes involving pedestrians," Frisbie said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is collaborating with the city through education and enforcement efforts. These efforts target driver behavior near schools and in areas with elevated crash risks. Lt. Jason Newton of the Colorado Springs Police Department highlighted the collective responsibility for road safety.

"Traffic safety isn't something we can solve with enforcement alone; it takes all of us choosing not to be selfish behind the wheel. Every day we hear from community members worried about speeding, dangerous intersections and the safety of their kids walking or biking to school. What truly makes the difference is when drivers slow down, pay attention and remember that the people around them are part of their own community," Newton said.

Colorado Springs School District 11 representatives joined the event at Mann Middle School to emphasize the importance of safe travel routes for students and families. The city is also working to implement 22 new school zones as part of this initiative. Additionally, 20 new red light cameras have been installed and have issued more than 16,000 tickets in the last year, according to the mayor.

Residents can explore the city's interactive Traffic Safety Dashboard to view crash trends, safety data and ongoing traffic safety efforts. More information is available here. Safe Streets COS builds on the city's finalized Transportation Safety Action Plan, according to city officials.

The city's Transportation Safety Action Plan has established a goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes by 35% by 2035; however, Lt. Jason Newton emphasized that this is not just about the percentages but about people's lives.

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