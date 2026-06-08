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Weekend rain helping things sprout in Steve’s Garden

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:11 PM

Many people in the Pikes Peak Region experienced a significant amount of rain from thunderstorms that passed through over the weekend. This much-needed rain is beneficial for many gardens in southern Colorado, including Steve's Garden located in the backyard of KRDO13.

Be sure to follow along as Steve’s garden continues to grow this summer — and send KRDO13 photos of your own gardens in southern Colorado!

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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