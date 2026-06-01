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1 injured in shooting near East High School in Pueblo

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:52 PM
Published 4:50 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo police say the shooting happened at 1:19pm on Monday, June 1st, near the 2100 block of Oakshire Lane. At this time, there are no confirmed arrests, and the identity of the victim is unknown.

Police say East High School was placed on a secure status in response.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more. This article will be updated once new information becomes available.

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