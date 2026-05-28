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Steve’s Garden: Recent rainfall giving local gardens a big boost

KRDO
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Published 12:54 PM

Stormtracker 13 Meteorologist Steve Roldan shows off the progress in his garden — from sprouting tomato seeds to onions, cilantro, peppers, and tomatoes already starting to change color.

With more scattered showers and storms possible over the next few days, it’s great news for gardeners across the region.

Be sure to follow along as Steve’s garden continues to grow this summer — and send KRDO13 photos of your own gardens in southern Colorado!

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Abby Smith

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