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Steve’s Garden taking off with the return of Spring weather

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Published 5:29 PM

Temperatures are warming up after the blast of cold weather in the Pikes Peak Region. It looks as though we may be in the clear when it comes to freezing weather.

Stormtracker13 Meteorologist Steve Roldan says the plants in Steve's Garden are doing really well, after staying covered with a blanket for a few nights this week because of temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Click on the video above to see what his garden is looking like here at the KRDO13's backyard.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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