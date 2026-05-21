Protecting your garden and plants from hail damage

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Looks like we may finally be done with the threat of freezing temperatures here in Colorado. What we do have to worry about now are afternoon thunderstorms, which are known to pack quite a bit of hail as we head into the summer months and Monsoon Season.

But there are things you can do to protect your gardens from hail damage.

We usually face a threat of hail anytime between May and August. This year's weather has been all over the place, and we've already seen hail in Colorado Springs.

About three weeks ago, after we finished planting Steve's Garden, it got pelted by pea-sized hail.

Gardening experts say now is the best time to prepare against hail, before the storms arrive.

"Hail has been a problem that last 15 to 20 years, so we want to be prepared ahead of time," said Mike Spencer with Spencer's Produce Lawn & Garden Centers. "You can buy hail cloth which also prevents grasshoppers from getting into your garden as well, just make sure you have something pre-built," added Spencer. "Pull the hail cloth over the plants and then you have to tack it down with something because when we get hail, we get monstrous winds which blow the cloths off," Spencer said.

Watch the full demonstration above on how to protect your garden from hail.

For more tips on maintaining your garden, click here.

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