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Julia vs. The Wild: A survival blog

KRDO
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Updated
today at 12:47 PM
Published 12:39 PM

Starting Friday, KRDO13’s Julia Donovan is heading into the wilderness for a survival challenge that will push her to the limit — and viewers will be along for every step of the journey.

From building shelter and navigating the terrain to dealing with unpredictable weather and life off the grid, each day will bring new challenges and unexpected moments.

This blog will be your place to follow the adventure beyond the newscast, with daily recaps, behind-the-scenes moments, photos, and extra updates from Julia’s time in the woods.

Day one: Friday, May, 22

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Julia Donovan

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