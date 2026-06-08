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Trump formally nominates his former personal lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche arrives at the U.S Capitol on May 21 in Washington
<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche arrives at the U.S Capitol on May 21 in Washington
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Published 3:01 PM

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has formally tapped acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to take on the top law enforcement job on a more permanent basis, sending his nomination to the Senate on Monday.

Blanche – formerly one of Trump’s personal lawyers – would succeed Pam Bondi, who was fired in April.

The formal nomination now tees up the Senate confirmation process. Blanche will need just a majority vote to get confirmed, though his role in a controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund could complicate the vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley indicated he will support Blanche and move quickly on the nomination.

“Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s work to process Blanche’s nomination is underway,” Grassley said in a statement.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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