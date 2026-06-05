5 things to know for June 5: Everest survival, immigration, peace talks, missing American student, Ukraine aid

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Healthcare is one of the few sectors still reliably adding jobs in America, now accounting for roughly 15% of the nation’s workforce. A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics expected today will reveal which other industries are holding steady and which are beginning to lose momentum.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Everest survival

A Sherpa climbing guide believed to have died on Mount Everest was found alive after spending nearly a week on the frigid mountain without food or bottled oxygen, in what many are calling a miraculous feat of survival. The family of the 52-year-old man had already begun funeral rites for him, but tragedy turned to joy on Thursday when he was spotted crawling back to Base Camp — exhausted and frostbitten, but alive. Read more.

STREAMING NOW: Why is the world’s highest mountain so overcrowded?

2️⃣ Immigration

The Senate passed a $70 billion ICE and border patrol bill early today, delivering a major win to President Donald Trump after weeks of infighting within the Republican Party over the legislation’s fate. The bill would fund ICE and border patrol through the rest of Trump’s term, protecting the agencies from future shutdown battles. It now moves to the House for final passage. Read more.

3️⃣ Peace talks

President Trump said Thursday he would be open to meeting with Iran’s supreme leader if it were tied to a peace plan to end the war. But US and Iranian officials have issued conflicting assessments of the negotiations: Trump has suggested a deal could be reached soon, while Iran’s foreign minister says there has been no “significant progress.” Read more.

4️⃣ Missing American student

An Alabama family is pleading for help finding their 20-year-old son, Weston Higginbotham, who vanished during a family trip to Japan after setting out alone to explore Kyoto. The disappearance of the Auburn University student has sparked a frantic search by authorities in a mountainous, forested part of Japan — during a typhoon. Read more.

5️⃣ Ukraine aid

More than a dozen Republican lawmakers defied their own leadership — and President Trump — by voting with Democrats to approve a bill that would deliver billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine while imposing steep sanctions on Russia. The vote exposed growing divisions within the GOP over whether the US should send further aid to Ukraine as the war grinds into its fourth year. Read more.

MORE: Zelensky proposes face-to-face meeting with Putin

Happening later

Brendan Banfield to be sentenced today

Brendan Banfield, the Virginia man convicted of murdering his wife and a stranger as part of an elaborate plot with the family’s au pair, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison after facing his victims’ loved ones in court.

Breakfast browse

Fortress MSG: The massive security effort at Madison Square Garden

Read what it takes to keep the area around “The World’s Most Famous Arena” secure during the NBA Finals.

Going the distance

This 71-year-old jockey has saddled up in more than 53,000 races. He doesn’t plan to stop soon.

Golf gadgets are getting smarter

Golf equipment is already a multibillion-dollar industry, and artificial intelligence is helping drive its next evolution.

Pope Leo gets surprise PayPal payout

See the moment an Illinois official presented Pope Leo a check from a forgotten PayPal account he had before becoming pope.

Video: Potentially big movies heading to theaters in June

Check out this month’s biggest movie releases, including new films from Pixar, Steven Spielberg and the DC Universe.

Quiz time

Which former first lady released a memoir this week?

A. Hillary Clinton

B. Laura Bush

C. Michelle Obama

D. Jill Biden

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ The hidden value of the $2 bill

We lost the penny, the nickel may be in danger, and the cost of living is on the rise. CNN’s Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten turns his eyes toward an unlikely hero: the $2 bill. Could normalizing its use add value to our lives, if not our bank accounts?

The-CNN-Wire

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