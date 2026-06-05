Skip to Content
News

Hot weekend ahead in southern Colorado

KRDO
By
Published 4:59 AM

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -

TODAY: Tracking warm temperatures, above normal for this time of year. Highs in the high 80s for Colorado Springs, mid 90s for Pueblo. Some cloud coverage. Slight chances for rain and even thunderstorms over our mountains. 

WEEKEND: Even hotter this weekend with less cloud coverage. Make sure you have a cool place to go or working air conditioning, especially in Pueblo where the high is 95 on Saturday. Colorado Springs has a high of 90 degrees. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.