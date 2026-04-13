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Limited-access guided tours offered at Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek

City of Colorado Springs
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Updated
today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Those who love to explore the outdoors can now register for guided tours at Corral Bluffs Open Space and Jimmy Camp Creek for limited-access hikes that are usually closed to protect the area.

The city says the Corral Bluffs tour provides public access to one of the most significant fossil sites in North America, offering insight into life after the dinosaurs' extinction. On top of this, participants can explore prairie landscapes at Jimmy Camp Creek, according to officials.

Due to the fragile nature of both locations, access is only allowed through guided tours led by trained staff and volunteers, says the city.

“These are places people can’t normally visit, and that’s intentional,” said Scott Abbott, Regional Parks, Trails, and Open Space Manager. “They contain resources that are incredibly important to our understanding of natural history and to the region’s ecological health. Guided tours allow people to experience these landscapes in a meaningful way while ensuring they are protected for future generations.” 

The tour season will be from May through October, with Corral Bluffs hikes offered on the first Saturday of each month and additional Friday hikes throughout the season. Hikes at Jimmy Camp Creek will take place on the last Saturday of each month, confirms city officials.

All tours run from 8 a.m. to noon. and are free, but space is limited, the city says.

To reserve a spot, click here.

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