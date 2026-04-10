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‘Motorless Morning’ returns to Garden of the Gods late April

City of Colorado Springs
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Published 3:21 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting April 26, "Motorless Morning" will return to Garden of the Gods, eliminating vehicle access from 5 a.m. to noon.

According to the city, this allows visitors to experience the park on foot, by bike, on a skateboard, or on a longboard in a quieter, more peaceful setting.

The second morning event is scheduled for Oct. 4.

“Motorless Morning gives visitors a rare opportunity to experience Garden of the Gods in a more peaceful and personal way,” said Anna Cordova, Garden of the Gods Park Manager. “Without vehicle traffic, people can slow down, take in the scenery, and enjoy the park in a way that feels very different from a typical day.” 

The city says it will also host "Early Bird Hike & Bike mornings" from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the following Wednesdays, giving visitors additional opportunities to explore without vehicles.

  • May 20  
  • June 24  
  • July 29  
  • August 26  

Skateboards and Longboards will not be allowed during "Early Bird Hike & Bike mornings," according to the city.

The city says visitors can park at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post, or Parking Lot 1 at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. 

For more information, click here.

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