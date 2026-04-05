BREAKING: Suspect Killed in Officer-involved shooting on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- New details have been released following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night in east Colorado Springs that left one man dead.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened around 10:57 p.m. on April 4 in the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard.

Police say a Metro Task Force made up of CSPD officers and a deputy from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was conducting proactive enforcement in the area when officers spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by an adult man and woman they were already familiar with.

After officers approached the vehicle and identified themselves, investigators say the male driver attempted to flee. During that attempt, the vehicle became stuck, leaving it unable to move.

Officers gave repeated commands for both occupants to exit the vehicle and told the driver he was under arrest, warning that deadly force could be used if he did not comply. Police say the female passenger exited the vehicle, but the male driver refused.

According to CSPD, while officers were continuing to give commands, the male suspect fired at least one shot toward officers.

In response, three CSPD officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. The EPSO deputy on scene did not discharge their weapon.

Officers removed the suspect from the vehicle and began providing medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The female passenger was detained and interviewed. Her role in the incident remains under investigation.

Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting. CSPD says all future updates will come from that agency.

Police also confirmed that a “significant event briefing” video, including body camera footage and additional details, is expected to be released within 21 days.

This remains an active investigation.