CSFD responding to fire on East Pikes Peak Avenue

today at 7:22 AM
Published 7:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 2600 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, according to a post on the Department's X account.

CSFD made the post at 6:58 a.m. on March 11.

CSFD will hold media staging at the corner of Garo and Pikes Peak Avenues. Public Information Officer Ashley Franco is expected to address the media.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

